Incredible video from Mars records dust cloud

An interesting video that was taken by the rover Perseverance on Mars captured a dust cloud near the Jezero crater, which could help to understand more about the climate of the planet.

Published by Science Advances, the paper offered more than 216 days of exploration where the formation of dust storms can be observed.

"Every time we land in a new place on Mars, it's an opportunity to better understand the planet's weather," said lead author Claire Newman of Aeolis Research, a research company focused on planetary atmospheres.

"There may be more exciting weather on the way," she added.

"We had a regional dust storm right on top of us in January, but we're still in the middle of dust season, so we're very likely to see more dust storms."

Perseverance made these observations principally with the rover's cameras and a group of sensors belonging to Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA).

"Jezero Crater may be in one of the most active sources of dust on the planet," said Manuel de la Torre Juarez, MEDA's deputy principal investigator at JPL.

"Everything new we learn about dust will be helpful for future missions."