Sanctions against export of Russian grains, fertilizers affect Africa: Macky Sall

The sanctions against the export of Russian grains and fertilizers adversely affect Africa, the African Union chief and Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Sall said that although the African countries are geographically far from the zone of the Russia-Ukraine war, they are also experiencing its consequences.

"Now we do not have access to grain from Russia, especially wheat from Russia. And most importantly, we do not have access to fertilizers, ... and this entails consequences for food security in Africa," he noted.

The sanctions on the export of the Russian fertilizers and the entrance of the Russian vessels to European ports, as well as many other restrictive measures, were imposed on Russia due to the war.

"We need to work together to resolve these two problems so that the food products , in particular grain and fertilizers, are removed from sanctions," Senegal's president said.

Sall noted that the position of the African continent is very diverse and that despite great pressure many countries have not condemned Russia.

He also praised the role that Russia played in the liberation of the African continent, and said many countries have high hopes for cooperation with Moscow.

For his part, Putin marked the growing influence of the African continent on the international arena, adding that he believes that Africa has great prospects.

"Our trade turnover is growing. This year, even in the first months of this year, it has grown by more than 34%. We are striving to develop humanitarian ties with African countries and will do everything -- that depends on us -- for this process to gain momentum.

"Russia has always been very interested in the African culture, and this is a significant part of our interaction," Putin said.



