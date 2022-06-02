News Economy Google to merge video calling apps Duo and Meet

DPA ECONOMY Published June 02,2022

Google is combining its video calling apps Duo and Meet into a single integrated video platform in order to simplify its communication services.



Google Workspace tweeted: "In the coming weeks, we are adding #GoogleMeet features to the Duo app, and later this year, we'll update the Duo app to #GoogleMeet, creating one video experience that's better together."



The merged service will be known as Google Meet, with features of Duo that were primarily designed for personal video calling. The integrated experience will provide users with a single solution service for both video calling and meetings.



In a blog post, the Google Workspace team said that beginning this month, the company will add various features to the Duo mobile app, such as customize virtual backgrounds in calls and meetings; schedule meetings; In-meeting chat for deeper engagement; and live share content to enable interaction with all participants on the call.



Furthermore, the size of video calls will be increased from a current limit of 32 to 100 participants. Later this year, the Duo app will be renamed to Google Meet, the single video communications service across Google that is available to everyone at no-cost.



Google noted that there is no need for Duo users to download a new app, but to simply ensure to have the latest version of Duo installed on the device. The company said the transition from Duo to Meet will be done as smoothly as possible, and admins will receive an email detailing the impact to their organization.



For Google Workspace users, Meet can continue to be used on the web or mobile, as long as the Meet service is ON in the admin console.







