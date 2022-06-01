EU Commission says Croatia is ready for the euro in 2023

The European Commission said on Wednesday Croatia has met all the conditions to becoming the 20th country to use the euro.



"Today, Croatia has made a significant step towards adopting the euro, our common currency," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.



Countries joining the European Union are obliged to use the euro currency but do not automatically receive permission to do so and must first fulfil a range of legal and economic criteria.



The test for admission to the eurzone includes a low government deficit along with stable inflation and exchange rates between their national currencies and the euro.



Croatia wants to replace the kuna with the euro from January 2023, roughly 10 years after it joined the bloc in July 2013.



The European Parliament as well as the 27 member states still have to agree to the commission's proposal. A final decision could be taken as early as July.

