EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil at summit, diplomat says

European Union Council President Charles Michel said that the bloc agreed on a ban covering more than two-thirds of the Russian oil imports to EU.

"This immediately covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine," Michel wrote on Twitter.

He added that the EU agreed to ban %90 of the Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.

The leaders also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank Sberbank from the SWIFT system and to ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, he added.