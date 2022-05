EU ban on Russian oil to force Moscow to offer crude at lower price to others

The European Union deal to cut most of the Russian oil imports would force Moscow to offer crude at a lower price to others, the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We are the most important client for Russia," Borrell said on arriving to second day of EU leaders talks about the latest in Russia's war against Ukraine. "The purpose is to make Russia have less financial resources to feed its war machine."