Moscow pledges 50m tons of grain exports based on harvest forecast

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture has confirmed the preliminary forecast for the grain harvest and promised to export at least 50 million tons of grain if this result is achieved.



Currently, the ministry is forecasting a harvest of 130 million tons. "[With this result] we can export 50 million tons," Deputy Agriculture Minister Oxana Lut said during an appearance at the Russian Grain Forum on Friday, according to the Interfax news agency.



Exports could also amount to more than 50 million tons, she added.In contrast, the current ban on sunflower exports will be extended beyond August. Lut justified this with a lack of reserves at home for the production of sunflower oil.



Russia, like Ukraine, is one of the world's largest grain exporters.



The war on Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the neighbouring country has led to a significant increase in food prices on the world markets.



Experts fear famine in parts of the world in view of the blocked Ukrainian ports. Moscow has rejected accusations of speculating on this and, for its part, accuses the West of exacerbating the food crisis by imposing sanctions on Russia.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier on Friday that "Putin's narrative" on the impending food crisis must be refuted.



"He has found a phrasing for this. He always talks about us as the global West," Scholz said in a speech at the German Catholic Conference in the south-western city of Stuttgart.



By this, Putin means his enemies, against whom he wants to ally himself with all other countries, Scholz said.



"The hunger crisis that his war, which he instigated, is causing, he then tries to blame on those who stand by Ukraine," Scholz said.

