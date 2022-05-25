UAE confirms deal to manage airports in Afghanistan

A senior Emirati official on Wednesday confirmed that his country had won a contract to operate ground services at three airports in Afghanistan.



On Tuesday, Afghanistan's ruling Taliban signed an agreement with a company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ground services of the three airports.



Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, said Wednesday that his country had won the contract after a tender that included several countries that he did not name.



"Our goal is to help the Afghan people and contribute to economic revival to bolster Afghanistan's development and stability," Gargash said on Twitter.



With the new agreement, the Taliban and the UAE's GAAC Company hope that all international commercial airlines can resume flights to the country.



Qatar and Turkey have been holding talks with the Taliban for several months on running the country's airports.



The agreement only applies to logistics at Kabul, Herat and Kandahar airports, not security.



Afghanistan's airspace is currently closed to all overflights. Only domestic flights and international evacuation or humanitarian aid delivery flights are taking place.



The US-led international forces caused extensive damage to Kabul airport during their chaotic withdrawal from the country in August, when the Taliban seized control of the country.



The airport terminal, radar system, aircraft and vehicles were all damaged, the Taliban claimed when they took charge of the airport. A Qatari team later reopened Kabul airport.