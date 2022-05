Economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency said they expect the Turkish economy will show growth of 7.2% in the first quarter.

Among 15 economists surveyed, the highest expectation was 8.1% and the lowest 5.4%.

Their end-2022 gross domestic product (GDP) target for the country was 3.5%, with the highest 4.5% and the lowest 2.1%.

Official GDP figures will be released next Tuesday.

The country's economy expanded 9.1% on a yearly basis in the last quarter of 2021 and 11% for the entire year.