Russian economy weakened but continued to grow in first quarter

The Russian economy appears to have continued growing in the first quarter of the year despite multiple rounds of sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.



Russia recorded weaker economic growth than expected for the first quarter, but gross domestic product still managed a rise of 3.5% between January and March compared to the same quarter last year, the national statistics office said on Wednesday.



In the fourth quarter of 2021, Russia's GDP grew by 5%. Economists had expected Russian growth to slow to 3.7% as a consequence of its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.



Sanctions have largely avoided the energy sector, however, which is of paramount importance in Russia. Mining, which includes oil and natural gas production, grew by 8.5%, thanks to higher prices.



The figures also reflect the fact that the first sanctions only came into force towards the end of the quarter, and economists are expecting Russia to enter a deep recession for the remainder of the year. Even the Russian central bank has predicted Russian economic output to shrink by 10% this year.

