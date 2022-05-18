Britain in a 'very, very difficult economic situation' - Truss

Britain is facing a "very, very difficult economic situation", British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday, after inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April, the highest since official estimates began in the late 1980s.

"We are in a very, very difficult economic situation," Truss told Sky News. "We're facing some very, very serious global headwinds. And as you said, inflation is extremely high."

She also said that the situation in Northern Ireland was of grave concern, adding that the current trade arrangements weren't working and changes were needed.

"The situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern. The Belfast Good Friday Agreement was a huge step change for Northern Ireland in a positive direction. We're now seeing that undermined by the fact that the Northern Ireland protocol isn't working," she said.