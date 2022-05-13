Germany warns of global food crisis due to Russia’s war on Ukraine

Global food crisis is on the horizon due to Russia's war on Ukraine, Germany's foreign minister warned on Friday.

In her opening speech at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, Annalena Baerbock accused Russia of conducting a "hybrid war" and preventing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

"Russia is not allowing millions of tons of grain being exported. This is a big, big danger," she said.

"And we can only see the tip of the iceberg, at the moment. We all know that if climate crisis hits in summer around the world, the situation will get even worse," she added.

Baerbock said the G7 of leading industrial nations has agreed to take up their responsibility and act fast to address this upcoming crisis.

The top German diplomat is hosting the three-day meeting in the Baltic Sea resort of Weissenhaus.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu are also attending the meeting on Friday as guests.