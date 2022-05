India's inflation surges to 8-year high of 7.79% in April

A customer (R) buys mangoes at a stall at the Mango Mandi, an exclusive market for mangoes where all varieties of mangoes grown across the country are sold, in Bangalore (AFP)

Annual inflation rate in India increased to 7.79% in April, the highest since May 2014, and above market forecast of 7.50%, according to official data on Thursday. The figure was 6.95% in March.

The rise was mainly driven by hike in fuel and food prices.

Prices increased for food and non-alcoholic beverages (8.10%), oils and fats (17.28%), vegetables (15.41%) and spices (10.56%).

Inflation remained above the 2% to 6% tolerance limit of the central bank for a fourth month in a row.