Gazprom will not provide gas to West via unused Yamal-Europe pipeline

Russian energy company Gazprom says it will no longer provide gas to Western Europe through its Yamal pipeline running through Poland to Germany, a move unlikely to have immediate impact as Gazprom has not pumped gas through the pipeline since the end of last year.



Gazprom spokesperson Sergey Kupriyanov said via his Telegram channel that sanctions imposed by Moscow "mean a ban for Gazprom on using the gas pipeline which belongs to Europol GAZ for transporting Russian gas through Poland."



The announcement refers to the Polish section of Yamal-Europe, running from Siberia through Poland to Germany. It was commissioned in 1999 and has an annual capacity of 33 billion cubic metres.



Kupriyanov accused Warsaw of repeatedly infringing Gazprom's rights as shareholder by blocking the Russian company from exercising its voting rights in Europol GAZ and from receiving dividends.



