SCHOLZ CALLS ZELENSKYS INVITE TO G20 SUMMIT VERY IMPORTANT SIGN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to the G20 summit in Indonesia.



Scholz called it "a very, very important sign" of the seriousness with which the world's largest economies are taking the war in Ukraine.



The chancellor made the comments after talks with Argentinian President Alberto Fernández in Berlin on Wednesday.



Argentina and Germany are members of the G20, as is Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed his participation in the summit planned for November on the island of Bali.



Indonesia has also invited Zelensky, although his presence - and a potential face-off with Putin - is far from certain given the war Russia is waging against his country.



Fernández said he opposed excluding Russia from the Group of 20 because of the war.



"It would be good if the G20 meeting could be a place where we make it clear to Russia that the world is suffering because of the decision it has made."



