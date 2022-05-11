News Economy Britain ‘will not shy away’ from taking action on North Ireland Protocol

DPA ECONOMY Published May 11,2022 Subscribe

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reacts as she walks through the Central Lobby at the Palace of Westminster, ahead of the State Opening of the Parliament, at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain (REUTERS)

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the UK "will not shy away" from taking action on the Northern Ireland Protocol after Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated the situation was "now very serious."



Truss said some proposals put forward by the European Union during months of discussions on the post-Brexit treaty would "take us backwards" as she argued against introducing "more checks, paperwork and disruption".



The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said that, under EU proposals suggested in October, trading arrangements could worsen and everyday items could disappear from shop shelves in Northern Ireland.



Ms Truss said: "The current EU proposals fail to properly address the real issues affecting Northern Ireland and in some cases would take us backward.



"Prices have risen, trade is being badly disrupted, and the people of Northern Ireland are subject to different laws and taxes than those over the Irish Sea, which has left them without an executive and poses a threat to peace and stability.



"The answer cannot be more checks, paperwork and disruption.



"Our preference has always been for a negotiated solution but (we) will not shy away from taking action to stabilise the situation in Northern Ireland if solutions cannot be found."



Her comments came after Johnson spoke to Irish premier Micheal Martin about the post-Brexit arrangements on Tuesday.



In a Downing Street account of the call, the two leaders agreed on the vital importance of restoring the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland as soon as possible.























