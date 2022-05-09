Chinese exports slow, imports constant in April

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a container ship sails towards the container dock of Shanghai's Yangshan Port in east China (AP)

China's exports slowed down and imports were unchanged in April amid efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, which led to a collapse in demand, halt in production and logistics disruptions.

Exports increased 3.9% year-on-year in April versus a 14.7% rise registered a month ago, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

This export growth for China is the slowest since June 2020.

Its imports, meanwhile, remained constant compared to a year ago, improving from a 0.1% decrease in March.

The world's second-largest economy posted a $51.1 billion trade surplus last month.

While there are strict curbs in many Chinese cities, Shanghai, the country's commercial hub of 25 million, imposed a lockdown more than a month ago due to an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases.