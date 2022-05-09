Chinese exports slow, imports constant in April

China's exports slowed down and imports were unchanged in April amid efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, which led to a collapse in demand, halt in production and logistics disruptions.
Exports increased 3.9% year-on-year in April versus a 14.7% rise registered a month ago, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.
This export growth for China is the slowest since June 2020.
Its imports, meanwhile, remained constant compared to a year ago, improving from a 0.1% decrease in March.
The world's second-largest economy posted a $51.1 billion trade surplus last month.
While there are strict curbs in many Chinese cities, Shanghai, the country's commercial hub of 25 million, imposed a lockdown more than a month ago due to an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases.