Eleven injured in boat accident on the Danube in Slovakia

Eleven people have been injured in a boat accident on the Danube in Slovakia.



According to the Ministry of Transport in Bratislava on Friday, an excursion boat crashed into the pier of a railway bridge near the town of Komarno. The vessel was severely damaged, but did not sink.



A ministry spokesman suspected a "sudden health problem of the captain" as the cause of the accident.



The state railway company temporarily suspended rail traffic over the bridge. At noon, it announced that the bridge pier had not been damaged. Therefore, train traffic could be resumed without restrictions.



According to the police, the vessel belongs to a Swiss travel company.