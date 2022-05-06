 Contact Us
News Economy Adidas lowers forecast due to coronavirus lockdowns in China

Adidas lowers forecast due to coronavirus lockdowns in China

DPA ECONOMY
Published May 06,2022
Subscribe
ADIDAS LOWERS FORECAST DUE TO CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS IN CHINA
A view of an Adidas store in a shopping area in Beijing, China (REUTERS File Photo)
Sporting goods giant Adidas lowered it forecast for the year due to challenges in China, where the battle against Covid-19 outbreaks is being met with strict lockdowns.

Profit from continuing operations in the fiscal year was now expected at the lower end of the previously communicated range of between €1.8 billion and €1.9 billion ($1.89 billion to $1.99 billion).

The operating margin is expected to be around the previous year's level of 9.4%. Previously, Adidas had held out the prospect of 10.5% to 11%.

In terms of sales, however, the German company is sticking to its expectation of currency-adjusted growth of 11% to 13%.

In the first quarter, the company earned slightly more than analysts had expected. Compared to the same period last year, sales for the months January to March rose 0.6% to €5.3 billion. But adjusted for currency effects, however, sales fell by 3%.

Adidas benefited from growth in North and Latin America as well as in Europe, the company said in announcing its quarterly results on Friday.

"The company continued to face a challenging market environment in Greater China, amplified by Covid-19-related lockdown," a statement said.

"As a result, revenues in Greater China decreased 35%, also due to strong prior year comparables, and 16% in Asia-Pacific."