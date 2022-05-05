TURKEYS EXPORTS SOAR TO NEW MONTHLY RECORD IN APRIL

 Contact Us
Turkey's exports soar to new monthly record in April

Published May 05,2022
A 24.6% annual rise pushed Turkey's exports to a monthly record of $23.4 billion this April, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said Thursday.

"This amount is the all-time highest in monthly exports," he wrote on Twitter.

He added that Turkey's exports in the last 12 months have climbed over $240 billion.

The country's imports in April totaled $29.4 billion, an annual jump of 34.9%, according to the Ministry of Trade figures.

The foreign trade volume in April was up 30.1% on a yearly basis to $52.8 billion.

Turkey's largest export destination last month was Germany with over $2 billion, followed by the US at almost $1.8 billion and the UK with more than $1.1 billion.