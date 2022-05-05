News Economy Lockdowns in China weigh heavily on European companies

Published May 05,2022

A worker in a protective suit carries disinfection equipment as he crosses a road near an area under lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China (REUTERS)

In a survey published on Thursday by the European Chamber of Commerce in Beijing, 75% of the companies questioned said the strict anti-coronavirus containment measures were having a negative impact on their operations.



Nearly 60% of the firms also said they had reduced their sales forecast in China for the current year as a result of the strict lockdowns.



Companies mainly complained about problems in logistics, warehousing and supply chains. They also said it was difficult to plan business trips or even hold face-to-face meetings. Raw materials or components are also not always easily accessible. In addition, the delivery of finished products within China is proving difficult.



"The Chinese market has lost a considerable amount of allure for many respondents, with 78% reporting that China's Covid-19 measures have made it a less attractive destination for investment," it said.



"Businesses are pragmatic and always looking for optimal conditions."



The European Chamber of Commerce called on the Chinese government to make changes to restore confidence in the Chinese market. Instead of continuing to adhere to a strict zero-Covid policy, more needs to be done to immunize the older part of the population, it said.



The chamber also recommended that the authorities approve messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines, which are not yet used in large quantities in China.



