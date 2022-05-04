Ukraine says Russia took 400,000 tons of grain

Ukraine says Russian officials have taken away 400,000 tons of grain from occupied Ukrainian territory.



That is about one-third of the grain stocks in the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Kiev's Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Ukrainian television late Tuesday.



Before the war, around 1.3 million tons of grain were stored there for daily supply, but also for planting. "There were no strategic reserves," he said.



Should grain stocks dwindle, those areas face a risk of famine, he warned.



The forced removal of grain has historically been a painful issue between Ukrainians and Russians.



Around four million people starved to death in the Ukraine when Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin forced peasants into collective farms and confiscated grain by force in 1932-33.



Deaths were also recorded in southern Russia and Kazakhstan. Ukraine considers the artificially created famine a Moscow-ordered genocide which it terms the Holodomor, or Great Famine.

