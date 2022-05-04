Hungary not support EU ban on oil imports from Russia

Hungary's foreign minister says the country won't support a European Union proposal for banning oil imports from Russia in a move that could derail the bloc's efforts to apply united pressure against Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

In a video on social media, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday that Hungary's energy supply "would be completely destroyed" by an EU embargo of Russian oil, which he said would make it "impossible for Hungary to obtain the oil necessary for the functioning of the Hungarian economy."

Szijjarto's statement came as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed that EU member nations phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

The proposals must be unanimously approved to take effect, and reluctance by governments in Hungary and Slovakia to support sanctions against Russian fossil fuels has placed roadblocks before a united EU response.

Szijjarto said Hungary would only support the sixth round of sanctions if oil imports were exempted.



