What was the first post of Donald Trump in his social media

It has been months since we started hearing much about Truth Social, the social network created by and for Donald Trump, in an attempt to bypass the censorship on him on Twitter.

But until now, Trump had not shared anything on his own social media. However, his first content has just been posted.

"I'M BACK", Trump said in his post, along with himself looking at the Truth Social. He also added the hashtag "#COVFEFE" at the end of his post, referring to a strange tweet he posted in 2017 before being prohibited from tweeting.

After sharing the post, the ex-president of U.S. went on to "like" and share other users' posts, like he was doing with RT's in Twitter.

Following his return after February 21, Trump also boasted with Truth Social being at the top of the App Store.

This last bit was also noticed by the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, who commented on the rise of his rival in the social media, whose restriction he might remove soon in the platform of the Blue Bird.