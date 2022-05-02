News Economy New Zealand imposes new sanctions targeting Russian lawmakers

New Zealand imposes new sanctions targeting Russian lawmakers

New Zealand's government said Monday it plans to rush through a new law that will allow it to impose economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Agencies and A News ECONOMY Published May 02,2022 Subscribe

New Zealand announced Monday it would impose new sanctions on Russian lawmakers and defence entities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The latest round of sanctions targets the 170 members of the upper house of Russia's parliament, the Federation Council, as well as six companies and organisations in the defence sector, New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.



"As President (Vladimir) Putin's war machine continues its illegal attacks and as further revelations of atrocities come to light, we are determined to impose costs on those involved," she said. "We support the people of Ukraine, and we are committed to holding President Putin and his cadre of warmongers to account."



New Zealand will also extend the full suite of its prohibitions to more than 400 people already subject to travel bans.



"This will further prohibit those we have already sanctioned from carrying out activity in New Zealand, and prevent New Zealand from becoming a financial safe haven for those involved with Russia's illegal activities in Ukraine," Mahuta said.



The move follows other targeted sanctions on Putin, members of his government, Russian oligarchs, senior Russian military leaders and individuals. It also follows a ban on Russian and Belarusian government and military aircraft and ships from entering New Zealand, as well as a 35% tariff applied to Russian imports.





















