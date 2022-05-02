GERMANYS HABECK: NOT ALL EU STATES READY FOR EMBARGO ON RUSSIAN OIL

There is still no agreement on an oil embargo against Russia within the European Union, according to German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.



Germany would support an oil embargo, but "other countries are not ready yet," he said after a meeting with associations of medium-sized companies in Berlin.



Habeck said that an embargo would not leave Germany unscathed and there would be high price jumps. The switch could also mean temporary deficits, the minister added, referring to the refinery in Schwedt near the border with Poland, which is controlled by the Russian state-owned company Rosneft.



However, an embargo no longer means that Germany is sliding into an "oil crisis."



