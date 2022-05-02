EU energy ministers to meet after Russia cut gas to Poland, Bulgaria

European Union energy ministers are due to discuss Russia's decision to cut gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria at a special meeting in Brussels on Monday.



The talks are to focus on how best to secure European energy security as pressure mounts to find alternative supplies.



EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged to ensure that Russia's decision to turn off the tap would have as little impact as possible on European consumers.



Russia halted its gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, after both countries refused to accept a new payment scheme demanded by Moscow.



Russian energy giant Gazprom said that neither Poland's PGNiG nor Bulgaria's Bulgargaz had paid for its gas on time, nor in roubles as it is now demanding.



Sofia and Warsaw, on the other hand, stressed that they had met all their contractual obligations. Since Russia turned off the tap, the two countries have been receiving gas from their neighbours, according to the European Commission.



Several EU leaders have described Russia's decision as "blackmail" following Europe's enactment of massive economic sanctions on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.



The 27-nation EU has already implemented a ban on Russian coal imports, but oil and gas supplies are more difficult to replace and discussions on further sanctions are ongoing.



