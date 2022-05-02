News
Economy
Austria ready 'to bear the consequences' of Russian oil embargo
Austria ready 'to bear the consequences' of Russian oil embargo
"Austria is ready to bear the consequences of an EU embargo on Russian oil if the European Commission and EU member states decide on one," Gewessler said at a special meeting of EU energy ministers.
Published May 02,2022
Subscribe
Austria stands ready for an EU ban on Russian oil imports in the latest sanctions package under consideration, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said in Brussels.
"Austria is ready to bear the consequences of an EU embargo on Russian oil if the European Commission and EU member states decide on one," Gewessler said at a special meeting of EU energy ministers.
Austria worked "intensively to reduce" its dependency on Russian energy imports, she said. In March, Austria did not process any crude oil from Russia, Gewessler added.
Previously sceptical of sanctions on Russian energy, Gewessler said it was important the European Union takes decisions together on sanctions.