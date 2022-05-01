Germany set to support EU-wide Russian oil embargo, sources say

The German government has come round to the idea of an import ban on Russian oil, making an EU-wide embargo more likely, according to dpa sources in Brussels.



The European Union has already implemented a ban on Russian coal imports, but oil and gas supplies are more difficult to replace and discussions on further sanctions are ongoing.



Germany has been criticized by Kiev, as well as by other EU member states, for its dependency on Russian fossil fuel supplies and for not moving faster to place an embargo on them.



Only Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, Spain, Italy and Greece are now considered to be resisting the oil embargo, the sources told dpa.



Among the more northern EU member states, governments are apparently concerned about their significant dependence on Russian oil supplies, while among the more southerly, governments are reportedly more anxious about rising energy prices.



The reason for the change in Germany's position is thought to lie with its recent successes in finding alternative oil suppliers.



Earlier this week, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced that Germany had reduced its dependence on Russian oil from 35% before the start of the war in Ukraine to just 12% in just eight weeks.



