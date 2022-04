Russia's Gazprom says 2021 net profit jumps to almost $28 bln

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday its 2021 net profit jumped to 2.09 trillion roubles ($29 billion) from 135 billion roubles in the pandemic-stricken 2020 thanks to rising prices of oil and gas.

The company said its 2021 sales increased to 10.2 trillion roubles from 6.3 trillion roubles in 2020.