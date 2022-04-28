German inflation in April expected to hit new 40-year high

This file photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows a customer pushing a shopping cart past the shelves during purchases at a supermarket in Duesseldorf, western Germany (AFP)

Annual consumer inflation in Germany is expected to hit a new over 40-year high with 7.4% in April, according to provisional data released by Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Thursday.

April's figure was up slightly from 7.3% a month ago, Destatis data showed.

The increase stemmed from higher energy prices, prompted by the Russian war on Ukraine, and delivery bottlenecks due to interruptions in supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index is projected to rise 0.8%, Destatis said.