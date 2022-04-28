German inflation in April expected to hit new 40-year high

Annual consumer inflation in Germany is expected to hit a new over 40-year high with 7.4% in April, according to provisional data released by Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Thursday.
April's figure was up slightly from 7.3% a month ago, Destatis data showed.
The increase stemmed from higher energy prices, prompted by the Russian war on Ukraine, and delivery bottlenecks due to interruptions in supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a monthly basis, the consumer price index is projected to rise 0.8%, Destatis said.