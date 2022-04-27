Gazprom says it halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in payments row

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it has completely halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland due to the absence of payments from the countries in roubles for the fuel delivery.

Poland and Bulgaria are the first countries to have their gas cut off by Europe's main supplier since Moscow started what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"Gazprom has completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland) due to the absence of payments in roubles," Gazprom said in a statement.

Gazprom also warned that transit via Poland and Bulgaria would be cut if gas was taken illegally.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered European countries to pay Gazprom, the world's biggest natural gas company, in roubles after the West froze Russian assets and largely cut Moscow out of the West's economic system.

Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" agree to a scheme under which they would open accounts at Gazprombank and make payments for Russian gas imports in euros or dollars that would be converted into roubles.

Poland has repeatedly said it will not pay for Russian gas in roubles and has planned not to extend its gas contract with Gazprom after it expires at the end of this year.

"Payments for gas supplied from April 1 must be made in roubles using the new payment details, about which the counterparties were informed in a timely manner," Gazprom said on Wednesday.

The benchmark Dutch front-month gas contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the TTF hub jumped by more than 19% on the day on Wednesday morning to 117 euros per megawatt-hour.