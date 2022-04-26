UK removes all tariffs on imports from Ukraine

The British government announced on Tuesday the removal of all tariffs covered by the existing UK-Ukraine trade agreement and imposed fresh sanctions on the Russian economy.

The decision came in response to a direct request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to support the Ukrainian economy, said UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan in a statement.

"Removing tariffs on key Ukrainian exports including barley, honey, tinned tomatoes, and poultry will help Ukrainian businesses and producers when they need it most," she noted.

The UK also announced a ban on exporting some products and technology to Russia.

"The products targeted could include interception and monitoring equipment and will close any existing loopholes to ensure that Russia is not buying these goods from the UK," said Trevelyan.

Last week, the UK had announced it was enhancing its current tariff sanctions against Russia by expanding the list of products subject to import bans and increased tariffs, including new bans on silver and wood products and tariffs by raised 35 percentage points on goods like diamonds and rubber.