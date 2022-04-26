87% report rise in living costs during March in Great Britain: Survey

Around nine in 10, or 87%, adults reported a rise in their cost of living in Great Britain in March, compared to the previous month, according to a survey by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Monday.

This ratio is an increase of 25 percentage points compared with around six in 10, or 62%, adults in November 2021, the ONS said in a statement.

While around four in 10, or 43%, reported that it was difficult to afford their energy bills in March of this year, 23% said they struggled with household bills.

"Higher energy and housing costs have resulted in more adults reporting some difficulty in paying usual household bills compared with a year ago," the statement said.

Among all adults, 17% said they are borrowing additional money or using more credit than they did a year ago.

While 43% of the adults reported in March this year that they would not be able to save money in the next 12 months, this marked the highest level since March 2020 when mandatory quarantine measures had been taken against the coronavirus pandemic.