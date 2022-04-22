GERMANYS SCHOLZ HITS BACK AT CRITICS: GAS EMBARGO WOULD NOT END WAR

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz issued a multi-pronged defence of his policy towards Ukraine on Friday, as the question of arms deliveries strains his three-way coalition and puts past German foreign policy under the spotlight.



Since the start of the conflict, politicians inside and outside Germany have called for Europe's biggest economy - and the world's fifth-largest arms exporter - to do more to help the Ukrainian forces fight off the Russians.



Scholz issue a response to the criticism in a wide-ranging interview with news magazine Spiegel, published on Friday.



When it came to cutting Germany off from Russian energy supplies, Scholz reiterated his objection to an embargo on Russian gas imports, saying "I absolutely do not see how a gas embargo will end the war."



"If [Russian President Vladimir Putin] had been open to economic arguments, then he would not have started this crazy war in the first place," Scholz said.



He has previously argued that a ban on gas imports would do more harm to Germany's economy than it would to Russia's. More than half of Germany's natural gas imports come from Russia.



While EU countries have agreed on a ban on Russian coal, replacing Russian gas supplies would be far more difficult. On Friday, the German central bank predicted that Germany would go into recession in the event of a sudden stop to Russian energy imports.



When it came to arms exports, Scholz told Spiegel that the delivery of any weapons directly to a conflict zone was already a "major change of course" for German arms exports policies.



He rejected the idea that he was being hesitant to send heavier weapons, saying that those who demanded more did not know the "exact situation." The Bundeswehr's ability to deliver weapons from its own supplies "was largely exhausted," he said.



His priority was to avoid dragging NATO deeper into the war and risk a much worse conflict.



"There cannot be a nuclear war," he said. "I will do everything I can to avoid an escalation that would lead to a third world war."



As for the criticism aimed specifically at his Social Democrats - by far the largest party in the coalition - the chancellor said it was "slanderous."



He rejected the idea that the party was historically too close to Russia. The SPD is "firmly embedded in the trans-Atlantic alliance and the West," Scholz said.



Scholz may have to defend his policy in parliament soon. The conservative CDU/CSU bloc says it is planning a motion in parliament to call for heavier weapons - such as tanks - to be delivered directly to the Ukrainian armed forces.



Senior conservative lawmaker Johann Wadephul told broadcaster ZDF on Friday there was a parliamentary majority for the delivery of heavy weapons, including among the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party (FDP), Scholz's two coalition partners.



"Germany must deliver," Wadephul said. Ukraine was being subjected to a "terrible war of extermination" and only more powerful arms could stop it.



Alternative mechanisms put in place to deliver tanks indirectly to Ukraine with German financial support, or via a three-way swap with another NATO country were "too little, too late," he said.



Scholz may also have to explain his Ukraine policy in person before the parliament's defence committee, whose chair is from the FDP.



"The question of what contribution Germany, and in particular the Bundeswehr, can actually make in terms of arms deliveries is existential for the people in Ukraine," chairperson Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann wrote in a letter to Scholz seen by dpa on Thursday.



