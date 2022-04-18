Russian central bank relaxes foreign exchange restrictions

Russia's central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina has promised further easing of exchange controls.



"We cannot do without all tools of exchange-rate control in the near future. But these must be balanced in such a way that it covers all risks but does not affect normal foreign trade activity," Nabiullina told a hearing in parliament on Monday.



Following the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the West has imposed tough sanctions on Russia, including targeting its financial sector and foreign currency reserves.



According to Nabiullina, as cited by state news agency TASS, the Central Bank currently only has the use of about half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, "those being gold, yuan and other assets not exposed to sanctions-related risks."



The sanctions had primarily hit the financial markets, but were now increasingly affecting the Russian economy as a whole, she said.



To stabilize its own financial sector and the rouble, the bank imposed a ban on the sale of foreign currencies, and obliged exporters to exchange 80 per cent of their foreign currency earnings in Russia at a rate fixed by the central bank.



The first restrictions have, however, been lifted. Since Monday, Russian banks are allowed to sell dollars and euros to citizens again. According to Nabiullina, the next step could be to relax the regulations on foreign exchange levies for exporters.



