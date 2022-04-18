China plans 6 new missions to complete space station construction this year

China on Sunday announced it will conduct six space missions, including two manned flights, this year to complete the construction of its Tiangong space station.

The Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft will be launched in June from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, according to Hao Chun, head of the China Manned Space Agency.

It will take three astronauts to be stationed in orbit for six months, state-run CGTN quoted him as saying at a news conference.

This will be preceded by the launch of a Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft in May that will take supplies, experimental materials and fuel to the space station.

"In July, the space station's first lab component Wentian, or Quest for the Heavens, will be launched, while the second lab named Mengtian, or Dreaming of the Heavens, will be sent to dock with the station in October," said Hao.

Once they are connected with Tiangong, Hao added, "the station will become complete with a T-shaped structure."

The Tianzhou-5 cargo craft and the Shenzhou-15 manned spacecraft will be launched after that point, according to the official.

The Shenzhou-15 will take three more astronauts to stay in orbit for six months.

Huang Weifen, chief trainer of Chinese astronauts, said the Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 crews are in "very good condition and have had extensive training and preparations."

The astronauts are "actively being trained for a series of missions, including the assembly and operation of different modules on the space station, robotic arms tests and extravehicular activities," read the CGTN report.