Honda plans push towards electric vehicles with 30 models by 2030
Honda is investing 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.
Published April 12,2022
A Honda SUV e:Prototype electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China (REUTERS)
Japanese car company Honda plan to roll out 30 electric vehicle models by 2030.
The company plans to produce more than 2 million of the cars each year, it announced Tuesday.
Honda will budget about 8 trillion yen (64 billion dollars) for research and development over the next 10 years. About 5 trillion yen of that will go towards research and development in the areas of electrification and software.
It will spend some 43 billion yen on a demonstration line for the production of solid-state batteries, with the aim of starting that in 2024.