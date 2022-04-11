RUSSIAS GAZPROM CONTINUES GAS EXPORTS TO EUROPE VIA UKRAINE - IFAX

Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday in line with requests from European consumers, the Interfax news agency reported.

Gazprom said requests stood at 94.9 million cubic meters for April 11, in line with an earlier report by Interfax news agency, which cited data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.

It was also noted by the operator data that the Russian gas nominations for Slovakia have been rising, after it was reported that the deliveries were significantly lower over the weekend compared to Friday.