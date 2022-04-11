CHINAS CONSUMER, PRODUCER INFLATION INCREASES IN MARCH

This file photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows employees working on an assembly line producing speakers at a factory in Linquan county, Fuyang city, in China's eastern Anhui province (AFP)

China 's consumer and producer inflation increased in March, according to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.5% in March, from the same month of last year. The market expectation for CPI was an increase of 1.2% year-on-year.

The producer price index (PPI) jumped 8.3% in March, compared to the same month of the previous year. The market estimate for PPI was a gain of 7.9% annually.

Gains in CPI and PPI come at a time when China is dealing with the worst wave of COVID-19 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic .

China on Sunday reported over 1,300 confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 25,000 asymptomatic cases, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).