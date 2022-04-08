ECONOMISTS EXPECT NO CHANGE IN TURKEYS INTEREST RATE

The Turkish Central Bank is expected to keep its interest rate constant next week, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Friday.

Next Thursday, the bank will hold its fourth Monetary Policy Committee meeting this year to announce its decision about interest rates.

All of the 18 economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency forecast no change in interest rates.

The Central Bank kept the policy rate constant in its previous three meetings this year after cutting it by 100 basis points from 15% to 14% in December 2021.

Turkey's annual consumer inflation hit 20-year high in March at 61.14%.