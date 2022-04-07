Ireland inflation reaches highest level since 2000

Ireland's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level since November 2000 as transport and utility costs surged amid soaring energy prices, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Thursday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 6.7% in March from 5.6% in February, the strongest since November 2000, when inflation was 7.0%.



Among the divisions, transport prices grew the most, by 18.7% and prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 17.4%.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and prices for restaurants and hotels grew by 7.0% and 3.6%, respectively. The cost of diesel jumped 46%, that of petrol surged 35.2% and airfares shot up 69.2%.



Electricity prices increased 22.4%, gas prices climbed 27.9%, while liquid fuels for home heating shot up 126.6%. Prices of solid fuels rose 20.5%.



Miscellaneous goods and services, clothing and footwear and education were the only divisions to show a decrease annually in March.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.9% in March, following a 0.9% increase in February. The latest monthly increase was the largest since the monthly CPI series started in 1997, the CSO said.



EU harmonized inflation rose to 6.9% in March from 5.7% in February. On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 2.1% in March, following 0.9% rise in February.



