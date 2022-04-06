Russia services foreign debt in roubles for the first time

Russia paid its foreign debt using roubles rather than US dollars for the first time on Wednesday, meeting a payment for a eurobond amounting to $649.2 million.



Russia's Finance Ministry transferred roubles to make the payment, which was supposed to be made in dollars, after an American bank refused to execute the transfer in dollars due to strict sanctions on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia had no reason to declare bankruptcy. "Russia has all the necessary resources to pay its foreign debts," he insisted, while also complaining that "significant sums" of Russia's foreign reserves were frozen in bank accounts abroad.



Should this state of affairs continue, Russia would be forced to make payments exclusively in roubles, Peskov said, adding that Russia's "artificial bankruptcy" could only be brought about if rouble payments were also blocked.



On Wednesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that Moscow had a choice between slowly draining its precious foreign exchange reserves and declaring state bankruptcy.