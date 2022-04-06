News Economy EU has spent €35 billion on Russian energy since start of Ukraine war

The European Union has spent €35 billion ($38 billion) on energy imports from Russia since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, according to Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign affairs representative.



The figure demonstrated the importance of reducing the EU's dependence on Russian energy imports, Borrell told the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.



He called for this to done through the expansion of renewable energy. The fight against climate change now goes hand in hand with geopolitics, he added.







