TURKEYS ANNUAL INFLATION AT 61.14% IN MARCH

Turkey saw a 61.14% annual hike in consumer prices in March, the country's statistical authority said on Monday.

The figure was 54.4% in the previous month and 16.19% in March 2021, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The highest annual price increase last month was seen in transportation with 99.12%, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverage (70.33%), and furnishing and household equipment (69.26%).

The lowest annual increases were posted by communication with 15.08%, education with 26.73%, and clothing and footwear with 26.95%.

The monthly inflation rate was 5.46% in March, up from 4.81% in February.

The highest monthly increase was 13.29% in transportation among the main groups, while clothing and footwear posted lowest inflation with 1.78%, according to TurkStat.

A group of 15 economists projected an average annual rise of 60.95% in consumer prices in March, an Anadolu Agency survey found last week.