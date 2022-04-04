Ryanair reports rise in passengers, but Ukraine conflict weighs

Passenger numbers jumped from half a million to 11.2 million in the year to March, reported carrier Ryanair on Monday.



However, it noted that March traffic was impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which caused 2,000 flights to and from Ukraine to be cancelled in the month.



Ryanair operated more than 67,800 flights in March. Load factor was 87% compared to 77%, prior year. For the rolling annual period, load factor was 82% compared to 71%, last year.



Rolling annual traffic increased to 97.1 million guests from 27.5 million. Ryanair said it expects to report a pre-exceptional fiscal 2022 net loss of between €350 million ($386.6 million) and €400 million. The previously guided loss range was €250 million to €450 million.



