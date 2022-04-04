Germany puts Gazprom Germania under state trusteeship

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday he had appointed the Federal Network Agency as a trustee for the German subsidiary of the Russia's Gazprom.



Habeck justified the move by citing unclear legal relationships and a breach of reporting regulations.



On April 1, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced that it was separating from its wholly owned subsidiary.



Gazprom Germania owns other companies in the German gas industry, including the gas supplier Wingas, the gas storage operator Astora and a minority stake in the gas transportation company Gascade.



