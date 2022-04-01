Eurozone inflation hits fresh record of 7.5% in March

Inflation in the 19-country eurozone accelerated to a new record high in March, flash data from Eurostat showed on Friday.



Inflation rose to 7.5% from 5.9% in February. The rate was also above the economists' forecast of 6.6%.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, advanced to 3% from 2.7%. Economists had forecast an annual rate of 3.1%.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 2.5% in March.



Final data is due on April 21.



Among the main components, energy posted the biggest annual increase of 44.7%. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices grew 5% and prices of non-energy industrial goods climbed 3.4%. Cost of services moved up 2.7%.



