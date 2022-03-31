VW factories in China laid low by coronavirus outbreaks

Production at a Volkswagen factory outside Shanghai has been limited due to lockdown rules being enforced across the metropolis as it combats a coronavirus outbreak.



Only "parts of production" are still up and running at the facility in Anting, a Shanghai suburb, according to a VW spokesperson. The only employees on the job right now are those who have volunteered to come in and who live in a "closed cycle" on the plant's grounds.



People who are still coming in despite the lockdown are getting extra pay. VW says it has also implemented special health policies.



Operations had been normal until Wednesday, but partially ground to a halt on Thursday as parts deliveries failed to arrive.



Shanghai was put under surprise restrictions on Monday due to a coronavirus outbreak there, with the city split in two and each half undergoing four days of lockdown and testing. Anyone discovered with an infection is forced into isolation.



Anting is in a district that will go into lockdown from Friday through Monday.



Three VW factories in Changchun - one producing VW vehicles, another making Audis, and a parts manufacturer - in the north-eastern province of Jilin, have been laid low since March 14, also due to a coronavirus outbreak.



China has committed itself to a zero-Covid policy, meaning any outbreaks are met with severe lockdowns and testing regimens. It has kept case counts low, but the easily spreading Omicron variant is testing its ability to keep the situation under control.



