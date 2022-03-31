IMF says 'clear-eyed' about risks to Argentine economy

The International Monetary Fund and Argentine government have been 'clear-eyed' about the exceptionally high risks facing the Argentine economy and a new $44 billion IMF program approved Friday, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice told reporters Argentina's economy was recovering more strongly than expected after three years of recession and persistent high inflation, but it was also subject to the global shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

"So, it's no surprise that the risks to the Argentine economy, and therefore, to the program are high," he said, adding that the IMF would work closely with Argentine authorities to ensure successful implementation of the program.